Australia's Queensland Sets To Hit 70 Percent Vaccination Milestone

1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Australia's Queensland sets to hit 70 percent vaccination milestone

SYDNEY, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Australian state of Queensland is set to reach its first major, 70 percent, vaccination milestone for over-16 population on Monday, almost one week earlier than previously expected.

Queensland's Health Minister Yvette D'Ath announced the state's double vaccination rate at 69.

94 on Sunday. She said the state is guaranteed to hit the 70 percent milestone on Monday.

"This 70 percent target is just the start, we are absolutely on our way to not just meet our 80 percent target, but getting to that 90 percent target," said D'Ath.

She said 81.66 percent of the state's over-16 population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

