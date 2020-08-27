(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Australian government has failed to address the medium and long term housing precariousness in its response to COVID-19, a report has found.

The report, published by The Menzies Centre for Health Governance at Australian National University (ANU) on Thursday, analyzes the policy measures and highlights the growing gap in health outcomes between rich and poor in the country.

"There is a growing divide in our life expectancy and health experiences in Australia between the lowest and highest socio-economic groups, which will more than likely be widened by COVID-19," said Prof. Sharon Friel, the lead author.

"Australia is going backwards in terms of social inequality and this is a matter of life and death for those most disadvantaged." It praises the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme for providing "immediate financial relief and security to businesses and workers", recommends keeping the increases in income support and free childcare implemented in response to COVID-19, and highlights missed opportunities including in social housing.

The report was critical of the failure to address housing insecurity in Australia, noting, "None of the housing-related policies that were introduced due to COVID-19 address the medium and long term housing precariousness prevalent in Australia." Friel said housing became the "lightning rod" for all the social challenges during COVID-19.

The report said that Australia's response has been "impressive and to be commended," however, the country must "not return to conditions that will keep people in poverty" in the wake of the pandemic.

The Menzies Centre joined leading think tank the Australia Institute and the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) in calling for free childcare to be extended.

"If we do not hold on to the progress we have made with income support and free childcare policies, and do much more to fix the housing crisis, social and health inequalities will continue to widen in Australia," Friel said.