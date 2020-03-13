UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Richardson Tested For Virus As ODI Starts Behind Closed Doors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Australia's Richardson tested for virus as ODI starts behind closed doors

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia seamer Kane Richardson has been quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as the first one-day international against New Zealand got underway in an empty stadium.

Richardson, who returned from South Africa with the ODI squad this week, was isolated and tested as a precaution after developing a mild sore throat.

Fans had already been barred from the game in Sydney to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has shut down a swathe of sports events including this week's Australian Grand Prix.

"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a cricket Australia spokesperson said.

"Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team.

" Captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As well as Kane Richardson, Australia have also omitted Jhye Richardson, bringing back Test spearheads Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

New Zealand have selected two spinners for the match, opting for Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner to try and take advantage of the spin-friendly SCG wicket.

Teams Australia - Aaron Finch (captain) David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), James Neesham, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Umpires - Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire - Sam Nogaksji (AUS)Match Referee - Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Sports Sydney David Mitchell South Africa Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls Adam Zampa Colin De Grandhomme Marais Erasmus Richard Illingworth Ranjan Madugalle Turkish Lira TV From Government New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

9 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

9 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

9 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.