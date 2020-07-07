UrduPoint.com
Australia's Second-biggest City Under New Virus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Australia's second-biggest city under new virus lockdown

Melbourne, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :More than five million people were ordered to stay at home in Australia's second-biggest city of Melbourne on Tuesday, reintroducing a partial lockdown as the number of COVID-19 cases surged.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the lockdown would begin at midnight Wednesday and last at least six weeks as he warned residents "we can't pretend" the coronavirus crisis is over.

