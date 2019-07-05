Manchester, United Kingdom, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Australia batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering a broken arm while batting in the Old Trafford nets against team-mate Pat Cummins.

Thursday's training session, which took place two days before reigning champions Australia's final round-robin game against South Africa, also saw all-rounder Glenn Maxwell struck a painful blow batting against left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

No sooner had Maxwell been escorted away by medical staff after going down in pain when a rising delivery from Starc, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, reared up and hit him on the right forearm then Marsh, batting in the same net, was struck on the wrist by Cummins.

Both players were sent to hospital for scans, with left-hander Marsh subsequently ruled out.

One consolation for Australia is that 35-year-old left-hander Marsh, who will be replaced by Peter Handscomb, has become the squad's reserve batsman and has not featured in a World Cup match since he made three against Sri Lanka at the Oval last month.

The International cricket Council announced Marsh's exit from the World Cup in a statement, saying its event technical committee had approved Handscomb as a replacement for Marsh in the Australia squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The statement added: "Marsh has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery after being struck while practising in the nets today (Thursday)."Australia have a maximum of three games left in the tournament, with Saturday's match against the Proteas coming ahead of next week's semi-finals and a July 14 final at Lord's.