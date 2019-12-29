UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Siddle Announces International Retirement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Australia's Siddle announces international retirement

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Veteran Australian bowler Peter Siddle announced his international retirement Sunday after a 67-Test career, with national coach Justin Langer praising him as giving his "heart and soul" to the team.

The 35-year-old had been called up to the second Test squad in Melbourne but was not selected in the side to face New Zealand and decided to call it quits.

"Just being able to play, to walk out, wear the baggy green -- I'd watched guys like Punter (Ricky Ponting), Steve Waugh, guys like that wear it, represent Australia," he said.

"Every time I stepped out was amazing, I don't think I could pick one special one.

"At the end of the day, to play one is amazing, to end up playing what I did is truly special." Siddle, who played a key role in helping Australia retain the Ashes in England earlier this year, went to the Australian dressing room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to tell his teammates personally.

"The year after I retired from playing, Matty Hayden and Ricky Ponting were raving about this guy called Peter Siddle," Langer said.

"If it came from them, you knew it was right and so it proved throughout his brilliant international career.

"He is an unbelievable bloke and an extremely good cricketer. He is the everything of what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket." Siddle took 221 wickets from his 67 Tests including eight five-wicket hauls.

He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among Australian bowlers and is best remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his 26th birthday against England in Brisbane in 2010.

He also played 20 one-day internationals and two Twenty20s.

Siddle will continue to play at domestic level, including for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Victoria Adelaide Brisbane Melbourne Sheffield Sunday From Best Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

9 hours ago

Lebanese protest at new Prime Minister's home, dem ..

9 hours ago

Israel razed and seized 617 Palestinian structures ..

9 hours ago

Children drawing workshop from Jan 1st at Alhamra ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.