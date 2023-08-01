Open Menu

Australia's Smaller Raptors Adapting Better To Urbanization: Study

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

CANBERRA,Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Australia's smaller birds of prey have adapted better to urbanization than larger species, research has found.

In an international study published on Tuesday, researchers from Flinders University's BirdLab and the University of Vienna evaluated the urban tolerance of 24 Australian raptor species.

They found that the 13 smaller birds of prey, including kites and falcons, have adapted to increasing urbanization than 11 larger-bodied species.

The eastern barn owl, which grows up to only 39 centimeters (cm), was the best adapted of the 24 species, while the wedge-tailed eagle, which can grow over a meter long, was among the least tolerant to urban areas.

As raptors are vital for ecosystem functioning, prioritizing feeding and breeding habitat for urban-tolerated raptor species is essential to enable biodiverse urban landscapes, Taylor Headland, co-author of the study from Flinders University, said in a media release.

