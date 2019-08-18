UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Smith Retires Hurt After Being Hit By Archer Bouncer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Australia's Smith retires hurt after being hit by Archer bouncer

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia batsman Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the side of the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday.

Smith was in sight of his third successive Ashes hundred when, on 80, he turned his head away from an express delivery from England fast bowler Archer timed at 92.4 mph.

The star batsman fell face forward onto the ground and received several minutes of on-field treatment involving both Australian and England medical staffs amid concerns he could be concussed.

He eventually got to his feet and then, after a prolonged conversation with Australia team doctor Richard Saw, decided to retire hurt with Smith receiving a generous round of applause as he walked back into the pavilion.

Australia were then 203-6, 55 runs behind England's first-innings 258.

World Cup-winner Archer, making his Test debut, had previously struck Smith on his unprotected forearm with another bouncer.

This innings saw Smith become the first batsman to post seven consecutive Ashes scores of fifty or more.

His half-century at Lord's followed the 30-year-old Smith's superb scores of 144 and 142 in Australia's 251-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston last week -- his first Test since he completed a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that cost him the Australia captaincy.

Related Topics

Scandal Australia Doctor South Africa National University Post From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

58 minutes ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

1 hour ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

1 hour ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

1 hour ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

2 hours ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.