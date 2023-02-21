SYDNEY, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) --:Australia's Sydney Airport on Tuesday released a monthly report on its traffic performance, saying that a total of 3,120,000 passengers passed through the airport in January, which marked a 78.8 percent recovery compared to the pre-COVID-19 level.

According to the report, domestic passenger traffic totaled 1,887,000, representing an 82.

4 percent recovery compared to January 2019, while 1,233,000 international travelers passed through the airport, registering a 73.9 percent recovery.

The airport also revealed the top 10 nationalities of passengers taking flights. In January, Australians took the top spot, followed by New Zealanders and United States passengers. Chinese nationals were the seventh largest group among the total passengers.