Australia's Sydney Opera House To Light Up In Red For Chinese Lunar New Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 10:50 AM

SYDNEY, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The sails of Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House will be lit up in red on Jan. 23 to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year and welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

Dominic Perrottet, premier of the state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Monday the Chinese Lunar New Year is widely celebrated in the state's diverse communities. The lighting of the Opera House could be a symbol of good fortune, prosperity and happiness for everyone in the new year.

"While Lunar New Year is significant to many across the state, it also represents much of what we all stand and hope for in a new year, especially new beginnings," said Perrottet.

"To everyone celebrating the Lunar New Year, I wish you all prosperity, good health and fortune for the year ahead." The Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese people around the world and it falls on Jan. 22 this year, which marks the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac.

During the celebration period, some of Sydney's other popular attractions and main streets will see rabbit-shaped artworks that were designed by local illustrators.

A traditional dragon boat racing will also be held at Sydney's picturesque Darling Harbour over the weekend from Jan. 28.

