Australia's Sydney Sees Slight Drop In COVID Daily Cases With 2 Deaths Recorded

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Australia's Sydney sees slight drop in COVID daily cases with 2 deaths recorded

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday saw a slight drop in the daily increase of local COVID-19 cases with two new deaths recorded.

According to the state health department, 141 new locally acquired cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, out from a record of 102,233 coronavirus tests reported during the same period.

The state also recorded two COVID-related deaths including a woman in her late 30s and a woman in her 70s, both with no pre-existing conditions, which made the total death number in the state during the current outbreak to eight.

At the same time, there are currently 141 people in hospital from COVID-19, among which 60 people are under the age of 55 and 28 people are under the age of 35.

"If anybody thinks this is a disease just affecting older people, please think again," said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

