Australia's Sydney Sees Wettest Year On Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SYDNEY, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) --:With three months to spare, annual rainfall in Australia's Sydney already reached its highest level of 2,199.8 mm as of 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, since the Observatory Hill weather station began recording in 1858.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the city's previous record was set in 1950, when a total deluge of 2,194 mm poured down for the whole year.

"We are seeing challenges on multiple fronts across the New South Wales (NSW) at present.

Across the western part of the state, we got multiple river systems that are in flood to some extent," the state's Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke told ABC on Thursday, speaking of the current weather condition.

"We are asking communities at this time to listen to the advice that comes out from the BOM and the advice that comes out from the SES (State Emergency Service) and we will get through what we expect will be another few challenging days," the minister added.

