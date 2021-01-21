SYDNEY, Jan. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :People living in Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane will no longer need to wear a mask in indoor venues from Friday as the state of Queensland has put the local spreading of a mutant strain of COVID-19 under control.

"From 1:00 a.m. tomorrow we will be back to having amongst the lowest restrictions in our economy in the country - this is great news for business, great news for tourism, and great for the people of Queensland to celebrate," the state's Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

As of Thursday, Queensland continues to record zero local cases, allowing the authorities to further ease the pandemic restrictions.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk attributed the result to the state's "go hard and go quickly" strategy.

Earlier this month, an emergency three-day lockdown had been declared by Palaszczuk for the whole Greater Brisbane area with a mandatory face mask order in place after a local quarantine hotel cleaner was tested positive for the mutant virus detected in Britain, also the first local case of the kind in the nation.

The ease of restrictions came after the health authorities conducted contact tracing on 1,200 people and made sure there were no further spreading of the virus, the state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said.