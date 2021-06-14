UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Titmus Almost Breaks 12-year Women's 400m Freestyle World Record

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Australia's Titmus almost breaks 12-year women's 400m freestyle world record

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Australian prodigy Ariarne Titmus almost broke the women's 400m freestyle world record here on Monday.

Titmus, 20, won the event in 1:53.09 at the Australian Swimming Trials in Adelaide on Monday night, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics and establishing herself as the woman to beat at the Games.

Her time was only 0.11 seconds slower than the 1:52.98 set by Italy's Federica Pellegrini in 2009, when the now-banned super suits were allowed.

It came only one night after Titmus swam the second-fastest 400m in history, setting a time only 0.44 seconds slower than American Katie Ledecky's world record.

"It's pretty crazy," she said after the race on Monday. "It's a record that is very old. No one has been close to breaking it. Last night's swim gave me the confidence.

" Emma McKeon finished second in 1:54.74 after a blistering start, and also qualified for the event in Tokyo.

Six of the eight competitors set times faster than 1:56.30, putting Australia in a strong position for the 4x200m relay in Tokyo.

Later on Monday night, Mack Horton missed his final chance to qualify for an individual event at the Tokyo Games, finishing fifth in the 800m freestyle final.

The event was won comfortably by 26-year-old Jack McLoughlin in 7:42.51.

On Saturday night, Horton came in third in the 400m freestyle - his signature event - behind McLoughlin and Elijah Winnington, and on Sunday finished sixth in the 200m.

However, the athlete could still be a part of the Australian Olympic team in the 4x200m men's relay.

Related Topics

World Australia Adelaide Tokyo Italy Women Sunday Olympics Event Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to address humanitarian leaders at S ..

25 minutes ago

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

49 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

50 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

1 hour ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

1 hour ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.