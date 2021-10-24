UrduPoint.com

Australia's Victoria Shows Pathway Out Of Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

SYDNEY, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:Authorities of Australian state of Victoria outlined on Sunday what life would look like when the state reaches vaccination rates of 80 and 90 percent.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said there would be a "fundamental change" to health restrictions when the state reaches a 90-percent rate of vaccination, which is predicted to come around Nov.

24.

"There will be no caps anywhere." He said. "Masks will only be required in high risk indoor settings, for instance public transport, prisons, hospitals, aged care."He also said that even when this milestone is reached, the "vaccine economy" would remain in place, meaning residents would still need to be fully vaccinated to enter non-essential retail spaces.

