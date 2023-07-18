Open Menu

Australia's Victoria State Pulls Out Of Hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Australia's Victoria State pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's state of Victoria pulled out of the 2026 Commonwealth Games over cost concerns, Commonwealth Games organizers confirmed on Tuesday.

The organizing committee said in a statement that they are disappointed in Australia's decision to pull from hosting the Games, sharing, "We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours' notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions prior to this decision being reached by the Government.

""The reasons given are financial. The numbers quoted to us today of $6 billion are 50% more than those advised to the Organising Committee board at its meeting in June," it added.

The Games had been scheduled to take place over twelve days between March 17 and 29, 2026.

