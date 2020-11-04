UrduPoint.com
Australia's Victoria State Records 5th Straight Day With Zero New COVID-19 Infections

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Australia's Victoria state records 5th straight day with zero new COVID-19 infections

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Australian state of Victoria recorded its fifth straight day with zero new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, less than two weeks after exiting a strict virus lockdown.

From the beginning of August, until late October, Victorians remained under the strictest COVID-19 regulations in the country, during which time virus numbers steadily declined from a peak of over 700 per day down to zero.

Measures included a nightly curfew, mandatory use of face masks in public areas, business closures, and a five-km travel limit.

Last week, Victoria allowed hospitality and retail businesses to reopen and rolled back restrictions on residents being allowed to leave their homes.

Officials in the state of New South Wales said Wednesday that they would reopen the border with Victoria from November 23, allowing residents to move freely among the states without having to quarantine.

However, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged his constituents not to rush to leave the state during the upcoming Christmas period.

"Don't go to Sydney for Christmas for summer holidays. We have lots of places here you can visit," Andrews said.

Meanwhile, Sydney recorded three new locally acquired cases, all of which were already in isolation, having been linked to a cluster in the city's western suburbs.

Overall Australia has recorded 27,610 infections since the start of the pandemic, many of which had travelled from overseas and tested positive while undertaking two weeks hotel quarantine.

