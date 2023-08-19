Open Menu

Australia's Victoria To Pay Over 240 Mln USD To Cancel 2026 Commonwealth Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Australia's state of Victoria will pay 380 million Australian Dollars (about 243 million U.S. dollars) after the state decided to withdraw from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The financial settlement, unveiled by the state government on Saturday, was reached after negotiations among the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Commonwealth Games Federation Partnerships (CGFP), Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) and Victoria.

Victoria agreed to pay the bill to CGF, CGFP and CGA, while the parties agreed that the multi-hub regional model was more expensive to host than the traditional models.

In mid-July, the Victorian government announced to axe plan to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games as costs will be "too high" at over six billion Australian dollars (3.8 billion U.S. dollars).

The state government said in a statement on Saturday that all parties "made appropriate concessions" in order to reach the settlement. The terms of the settlement will remain confidential.

Speaking to the press, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said even with the multi-millionaire cost, the government would be saving billions of dollars and could close the matters.

