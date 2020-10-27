UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Virus Epicentre Records Second Day With No Cases

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Australia's virus epicentre records second day with no cases

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Melbourne on Tuesday recorded its second consecutive day with no new coronavirus cases, as bars and restaurants in the epicentre of Australia's second-wave outbreak prepared to reopen after a lengthy lockdown.

The milestone -- the first time since early March that no new cases have been confirmed for 48 hours -- comes as the city's five million residents await a partial lifting of virus restrictions at midnight.

The landmark for Melbourne and the surrounding Victoria state follows strict measures -- including an overnight curfew, stay-at-home orders and the closure of non-essential businesses -- to contain an outbreak that peaked at more than 700 daily cases in August.

There are now just 87 active coronavirus cases across the state.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said high testing rates in recent weeks had been "nothing short of stunning".

"It gives us great confidence that these numbers are an accurate picture of how much virus is out there," he told a press conference.

Visiting other people's homes will finally be allowed from midnight, he added, though it will be strictly limited to two adults and any children travelling within a 25-kilometre (15-mile) radius of their houses.

Australia had largely curbed the spread of Covid-19 when the virus leaked into the community from Melbourne hotels used to quarantine travellers from overseas.

As the rest of the country was lifting restrictions and returning to a semblance of normality, its vibrant second-largest city was almost completely shut down.

Fabrizio Succi, who jointly owns Italian eatery Tiamo, said his team was now scrambling to reopen after being given the green light on Monday.

But between cooking pasta and sauces, dusting the store and staff meetings, it will take until Thursday morning for the restaurant to be ready.

"We had to man the phones -- everybody all of sudden had all this freedom and wanted to book, which was wonderful," he told AFP.

Beauty salons and retail stores will also be permitted to welcome back customers from midnight, but gyms will be forced to wait until November 8.

Restrictions on travel between Melbourne and regional parts of the state will also be lifted from November 8, with a 25-kilometre (15-mile) travel radius for city residents set to be removed the same day.

But for now, the state remains cut off from the rest of Australia, which overall has recorded about 27,500 cases and 905 deaths in a population of 25 million.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Melbourne Man Same March August November All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

7 hours ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

8 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

8 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

10 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED120.1 million i ..

10 hours ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.