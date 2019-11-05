(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Australian gelding Vow and Declare won the coveted Aus$8.0 million (US$5.5 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday.

The four-year-old gave jockey Craig Williams his first victory in the famous 3,200-metre (two mile) handicap race.

"An amazingly special thing to happen," said trainer Danny O'Brien. "Feel incredibly blessed to have a horse good enough to be in it and then for him to be ridden so beautifully by Craig."Master of Reality was second in a photo-finish ahead of Prince of Arran.