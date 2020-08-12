UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Worst-hit State 'flattening' Virus Curve

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Australia's worst-hit state 'flattening' virus curve

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia's worst-hit state of Victoria appears to be curbing a virus outbreak after a week of tougher restrictions, authorities said Wednesday, with new cases falling in recent days even as fatalities topped records.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews announced 410 new cases and 21 fatalities -- marking Australia's deadliest day so far -- but said the state "certainly" seemed to be flattening the curve.

"If you look at the average over the last seven days, we are seeing (numbers) come down," he told a press conference.

The state has reported around or below 400 new daily cases for four consecutive days, raising hopes that an outbreak centred on Melbourne has been contained after numbers soared above 700 in recent weeks.

Authorities last week introduced an overnight curfew and shut down non-essential businesses in Australia's second-biggest city until at least September 13 -- the toughest rules imposed in the country since the pandemic began.

Andrews cautioned that cases could again rise.

"But with compliance up... and these measures in place, our experts remain firm in the view that this will drive the numbers down," he said.

He said success would depend on people respecting the lockdown rules.

"That's what's terribly, terribly challenging." The virus has ravaged Victoria's aged care homes, with more than 100 residents dying since early August and almost 2,000 active infections linked to the facilities.

Elsewhere in Australia, most regions are enjoying relaxed restrictions as they continue to report few or zero new cases of COVID-19.

Only New South Wales state has been consistently detecting significant numbers of cases since an outbreak emerged in mid-July after an infected Melbourne man visited a packed Sydney pub.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the country's most populous region remained "on high alert" due to small but persistent numbers of cases that could not be traced to any known source.

"Whilst numbers have remained stable in New South Wales for the past month, we can't be assured of that moving forward," she told reporters in Sydney.

Berejiklian urged people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hinting face coverings could become mandatory if voluntary take-up did not improve.

Australia has recorded just over 22,000 cases of coronavirus to date, with 352 deaths from the virus.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Melbourne Sydney Alert Man Wales August September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

8 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

12 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

12 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

12 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.