Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook swum a blistering race to claim the men's 200m breaststroke gold medal on Thursday in a new Olympic record time of 2min 06.38sec.

Arno Kamminga went out hard but was overpowered by Stubblety-Cook in the final 50m with the Dutch ace second in 2:07.01. Finland's Matti Mattsson was third in 2:07.13.