Austria allows skiing from December 24 but shuts hotels

Vienna, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Austria's government announced Wednesday that skiing would again be allowed from December 24 but that hotels would remain shut over the Christmas and New Year holidays, as the country relaxes its coronavirus measures.

"From December 24, individual sports outdoors such as skiing will be possible again so that the Austrian population has the chance to engage in sporting activity over the holidays," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at a press conference announcing re-opening measures after the country's second coronavirus lockdown ends at the end of this week.

However, a government document outlining the new measures also said hotels would remain shut, only re-opening on January 7 depending on infection figures.