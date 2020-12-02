UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Allows Skiing From December 24 But Shuts Hotels

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Austria allows skiing from December 24 but shuts hotels

Vienna, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Austria's government announced Wednesday that skiing would again be allowed from December 24 but that hotels would remain shut over the Christmas and New Year holidays, as the country relaxes its coronavirus measures.

"From December 24, individual sports outdoors such as skiing will be possible again so that the Austrian population has the chance to engage in sporting activity over the holidays," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at a press conference announcing re-opening measures after the country's second coronavirus lockdown ends at the end of this week.

However, a government document outlining the new measures also said hotels would remain shut, only re-opening on January 7 depending on infection figures.

Related Topics

Sports Christmas Holidays January December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

2 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

21 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

30 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

55 minutes ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

34 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.