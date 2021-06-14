UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Beat North Macedonia 3-1 At Euro 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Austria beat North Macedonia 3-1 at Euro 2020

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic scored late goals as Austria sealed a 3-1 victory over major tournament debutants North Macedonia in their Group C opener at Euro 2020 on Sunday.

Macedonian skipper Goran Pandev became the second-oldest scorer in championship history by equalising after Stefan Lainer's opener in the first half.

But Gregoritsch and Arnautovic ended their opponents' spirited resistance in Bucharest ahead of the day's other Group C game between the Netherlands and Austria in Amsterdam.

jc/mw

Related Topics

Amsterdam Bucharest Austria Macedonia Netherlands Euro Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

35 minutes ago

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

2 hours ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

2 hours ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.