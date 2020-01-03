UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Coalition Sets Goal To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Austria coalition sets goal to be carbon neutral by 2040

Vienna, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Austria will aim to be carbon neutral by 2040 under plans laid out Thursday by the country's first coalition uniting conservatives and the Greens.

People's Party (OeVP) leader Sebastian Kurz said that his party would have 10 ministers in the new government while the Greens would have four to implement the programme aiming to make Austria a "forerunner" in Europe to protect the climate.

The coalition agreement comes three months after snap elections that saw both parties make gains following the collapse of Kurz's previous coalition with the far-right.

"The distribution of posts corresponds to the priorities of each party," the 33-year-old said, adding his own party would head the interiors, foreign, defence and finance ministries among others.

The Greens will hold the environment, justice, social affairs and sports and culture portfolios with Greens chief Werner Kogler, 58, nominated as Kurz's vice-chancellor.

Besides the carbon neutrality goal, the 300-page programme spells out that all electricity should come from renewable resources by 2030 and more will be invested in public transport.

Regarding immigration and security -- the OeVP's campaign platform -- the coalition wants to introduce preventive detention and extend a headscarf ban for school girls.

The two parties have also vowed to increase transparency, including guaranteeing freedom of information.

Related Topics

Sports Electricity Europe Austria All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

44 minutes ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

46 minutes ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

32 minutes ago

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration ..

32 minutes ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.