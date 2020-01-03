Austria coalition sets goal to be carbon neutral by 2040

Vienna, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Austria will aim to be carbon neutral by 2040 under plans laid out Thursday by the country's first coalition uniting conservatives and the Greens.

People's Party (OeVP) leader Sebastian Kurz said that his party would have 10 ministers in the new government, which still needs to be sworn in, while the Greens would have four to implement the programme.

The coalition agreement comes three months after snap elections that saw both parties make gains following the collapse of Kurz's previous coalition with the far-right.