Austria ex far-right chief found guilty of corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A Vienna court on Friday convicted the former leader of Austria's far-right Heinz-Christian Strache of corruption charges in a case stemming from a 2019 scandal known as "Ibizagate".

"Walter Grubemueller (Strache's co-accused) and Heinz-Christian Strache are guilty," judge Claudia Moravec-Loidolt announced to the court.