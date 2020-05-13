Austria, Germany to re-open border mid-June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Austria and Germany plan to open their border on June 15 after being closed for two months in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the government in Vienna said Wednesday.

"From June 15, the opening of the border between Germany and Austria will be possible," Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger told state radio station O1.