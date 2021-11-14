UrduPoint.com

Austria Lockdown For Unvaccinated To Start On Monday: Chancellor

Austria lockdown for unvaccinated to start on Monday: chancellor

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Sunday that a nationwide lockdown would begin Monday for those not vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently recovered, as the EU member fights a record surge in cases.

"The situation is serious... We don't take this step with a light heart but unfortunately it is necessary," Schallenberg told reporters.

