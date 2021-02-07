UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Open To Making Russian Covid-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Austria open to making Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Berlin, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Sunday he was open to Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine or Chinese alternatives being produced in his country, if they are authorised in the European Union.

"It's about getting a safe vaccine as quickly as possible, never mind who makes it," he told German weekly Welt am Sonntag.

"Austria would certainly try to make production capacity available at appropriate national firms if the Russian and Chinese manufacturers secure approval and are produced in Europe... just like manufacturers from other countries." Kurz also said he would himself be prepared to receive the Russian vaccine if it is approved.

"The only important thing is their effectiveness, their safety and their swift availability, not geopolitical struggles," he said.

Russian-EU relations have suffered in recent weeks over the jailing of leading Kremlin opponent Alexi Navalny, after he returned to Russia from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with a Soviet-designed nerve agent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also said Sputnik V could be used in the EU, after data published this week in leading medical journal The Lancet pointed to high levels of effectiveness for the Russian shot.

And she has pointed to how "Serbia is vaccinating faster" than other European countries "with the Chinese vaccine".

So far the EU has authorised Covid-19 inoculations from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China German European Union Germany Austria Serbia Turkish Lira Angela Merkel Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DLD issues over 32,000 electronic Prestige cards t ..

41 minutes ago

‌‌‏UAE announces 3,093 new COVID-19 cases, 4 ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

DEWA registers patent for Hydronet project to moni ..

2 hours ago

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Customs launches automation system for m ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.