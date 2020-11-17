UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Privacy NGO Takes On Apple Over 'tracking Code'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Austria privacy NGO takes on Apple over 'tracking code'

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :An Austrian online privacy NGO said on Monday it was lodging complaints against Apple in two countries over the use of a code on its phones that allows tracking of user behaviour.

The NOYB group said it was filing complaints with data protection authorities in Germany and Spain over Apple's use of a so-called IDFA ("identifier for advertisers") which NOYB says are used on phones "without user's knowledge or consent".

"Just like a license plate this unique string of numbers and characters allows Apple and other third parties to identify users across applications and even connect online and mobile behaviour," NOYB said in a statement.

Stefano Rossetti, a privacy lawyer at NOYB, said the way the IDFA code was used was "a clear breach of EU privacy laws".

"While Apple introduced functions in their browser to block cookies, it places similar codes in its phones," Rossetti said.

Changes announced by Apple to restrict the use of IDFA by third parties do not go far enough and would still leave the company in breach of EU law, according to NOYB.

"The IDFA should not only be restricted, but permanently deleted," said Rossetti.

Among the founders of NOYB was privacy activist Max Schrems, who has notched up a series of legal victories in over online privacy.

A legal complaint from Schrems led the EU's top court to strike down an online data arrangement known as "Privacy Shield" between Europe and the US.

In 2015, another case brought by Schrems scuppered a previous EU-US deal on which tech giants depended to do business.

Related Topics

Business Europe Mobile Company Germany Spain 2015 Apple From Top Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

6 minutes ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review regio ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

51 minutes ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

51 minutes ago

Spain's BBVA says in merger talks with Sabadell

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.