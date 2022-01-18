UrduPoint.com

Austria Raises Alarm About 'dramatic' Femicide Plague

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Austria raises alarm about 'dramatic' femicide plague

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Painted in blood red on an improvised memorial in Vienna, the number 31 is a stark reminder of a grim toll: the women killed by men in Austria last year.

After several particularly horrific cases among the killings were widely reported in the media, the issue of femicide is now squarely under the spotlight.

In a small, wealthy country where violent crime generally is rare, a public debate has begun, galvanising activists and forcing politicians to act.

"It's a really dramatic situation... It's incomprehensible," Maria Roesslhumer, executive director of a network of women's shelters, told AFP.

Figures have fluctuated over the years, but between 2010 and 2020, 319 women were killed in Austria, mostly by their male partners or ex-partners, with a record high of 43 victims in 2019, according to a study commissioned by the government last year.

In 2018, Austria was among the three European Union members to report the highest rates of femicide where the perpetrator was a family member or relative, Eurostat data showed.

However, activist Ana Badhofer still decries a "lack of outrage" over femicide, saying her group instigated the memorial at a Vienna market out of frustration.

She cited an example from November of a woman beaten to death with a baseball bat.

It was a particularly shocking case last March that forced the issue to the forefront.

A 35-year-old woman, identified only as Nadine W., was beaten and strangled with a cable in a Vienna tobacco store by her 47-year-old ex-partner.

He then poured gasoline on her and set her alight before leaving the shop and locking the door.

She was rescued but died a month later from her horrific injuries.

In April, the 43-year-old owner of a craft beer store -- previously accused by a politician of harassing her with obscene messages -- was arrested for killing his former partner, a 35-year-old mother of two.

Both men were given life sentences and sent to institutions for mentally disturbed offenders.

Related Topics

European Union Died Vienna Male Austria March April November Women 2018 2019 2020 Market Family Media From Government Blood

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack that Target ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack that Targeted Abu Dhabi Airport

22 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Secretary-Gener ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Secretary-General the Organization of Turkic ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

2 hours ago
 UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

11 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.