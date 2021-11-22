UrduPoint.com

Austria Re-enters Covid Lockdown After Violent Protests In Europe

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Austria re-enters Covid lockdown after violent protests in Europe

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Austria returned to a partial lockdown in the most dramatic Covid-19 restrictions seen in Western Europe for months after a weekend of violence against virus measures rocked several cities on the continent.

The Alpine nation is also imposing a sweeping vaccine mandate from February 1, one of few places in the world to announce such a step so far.

Shops, restaurants and festive markets were shuttered on Monday, while its 8.9 million people are not allowed to leave home with few exceptions such as going to work, shopping for essentials and exercising as virus cases are surging.

Schools and kindergartens remain open, though parents have been asked to keep children at home when possible despite there being no distance learning offered during the three-week lockdown.

One parent, Kathrin Pauser, said she was still dropping her daughters nine and 11, both of who got recently vaccinated, to school.

"It's a very confusing situation," she told AFP.

