VIENNA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Austria reported on Sunday 2,641 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total caseload to 322,463, according to data published by the Austrian Interior Ministry.

To date, the country's total COVID-19 death toll reached 4,473, while 281,106 have recovered in total, said the ministry.