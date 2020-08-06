UrduPoint.com
Austria Restricts Travel From Spain Over Virus Fears

Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Austria restricts travel from Spain over virus fears

Vienna, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Austria on Thursday announced it would issue a travel warning for mainland Spain, becoming the latest country to do so amid a rise in new coronavirus cases in the fellow EU member.

Travellers from mainland Spain must show a negative coronavirus test from Monday, the foreign ministry said, or else undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Spain's Balearic or Canary islands will be excluded, it added.

Switzerland had already said on Wednesday it would add mainland Spain to its list of countries seen as having heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission and thus requiring travellers from there to undergo a quarantine.

Germany last week added three northern Spanish regions to its list of high-risk destinations, while France and Britain have also taken steps to limit travel from the country.

Austria already limits travel from numerous countries over virus fears, including fellow EU members Romania and Bulgaria, as well as several other Balkan states, including Serbia and Montenegro.

