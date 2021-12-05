UrduPoint.com

Austria Sees Third Weekend Of Coronavirus Protests

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Austria sees third weekend of coronavirus protests

Vienna, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of Austrians turned out Saturday for the third straight weekend of protests against the government's coronavirus measures, police said.

After several different demonstrations took place in the capital Vienna, police said their estimate of overall turnout was "over 40,000".

Police said that some demonstrators had thrown "pyrotechnic objects" at officers, who used pepper spray in response.

Several arrests were made for civil disorder offences.

Police added that around 1,500 people had taken part in a counter-demonstration.

Austria is in a partial lockdown which started on November 22 and is scheduled to end on December 11.

It was the first country in the EU to say it would make vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory, a measure expected to come into effect from February.

The government has justified the measures by pointing to a fourth wave of the virus and the country's vaccination rate -- at 67 percent one of the lowest in Western Europe.

The country's intensive care units are coming under increasing pressure.

Since the lockdown came into effect, infection numbers in the country of 8.9 million have fallen from highs of 13,000 a day to under 10,000.

However, the restrictions have prompted a backlash from many Austrians.

Local media reported protestors had travelled to the Vienna protests from across the country Saturday, and families with children were among those taking part.

The opposition to lockdowns and compulsory vaccination has been encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), whose leader Herbert Kickl has promoted unproven treatments against the virus and accused the conservative-green coalition government of acting like a "dictatorship".

Related Topics

Police Europe Vienna February November December Dictator Media From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

35 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

38 minutes ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

38 minutes ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

38 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for compre ..

Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for comprehensive commission on inhuman ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.