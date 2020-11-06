UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Shuts Two Mosques

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Austria shuts two mosques

Vienna, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Austrian government ordered the closure Friday of two mosques in the capital Vienna frequented by the gunman who shot dead four people in the city centre earlier in the week.

The shooting on Monday was Austria's first major attack in decades and its first blamed on a militant, identified as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, who was killed by police.

Integration Minister Susanne Raab told a press conference that the government's religious affairs office "was informed by the interior ministry that Monday's attacker, since his release from prison, had repeatedly visited two Vienna mosques".

The two mosques are in Vienna's western suburbs, one called the Melit Ibrahim mosque in the Ottakring district and the other being the Tewhid mosque in the Meidling area.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Interior Ministry Vienna Austria Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

46 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

46 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

46 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.