Austria store workers overwhelmed by demand as virus measures bite

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Austrian supermarket workers have been overwhelmed by the pressure of customers stockpiling ahead of a lockdown to stem the outbreak out of the novel coronavirus, a union leader said Monday.

Workers in the sector have been making "desperate phonecalls" to the private sector employees' union (GPA) calling for measures to ease the strain, said the union's leader, Barbara Teider.

Austrians have been stocking up in supermarkets in recent days in anticipation of shutdown measures coming into full effect this week.

Teider said many of the 160,000 workers in the sector were being worked beyond their limits and "next to nothing" had been done so far to ease the burden.

Many employees have already had to stay at home to look after children sent home from school, said the union.

However, Teider welcomed plans announced by some chains to hire more staff to cope with the increased demand.

The Rewe company, which owns Austria's Billa supermarket chain, said it expected 20 to 30 percent higher demand in the coming days following the closure of cafes and restaurants from Tuesday.

It said it would be recruiting 2,000 temporary staff.

The authorities say people should leave home only in very limited circumstances such as working, buying food or helping others.

- Supermarkets recruiting - The GPA union wants measures to ensure customers respect safe distances between each other and staff. It called for more security staff, shorter opening times and a switch to card payments.

The Billa chain said its home deliveries had shot up from 1,000 to 2,500 daily.

Rewe said it was looking for temporary staff to be able to step up to 5,000 deliveries and hoped to recruit from staff in stores shut down by the government measures.

Lidl, another major supermarket chain, said it was looking at hiring extra staff.

Austrian army soldiers have already been ordered to help supermarket distribution centres.

Supermarkets have been at pains to point out that there is no threat to food supplies. Hauliers are exempt from the national and international travel restrictions being imposed to fight the virus.

On Monday Austria said it had recorded more than 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, in a country of almost nine million.