UrduPoint.com

Austria Swears In New Chancellor

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Austria swears in new chancellor

Vienna, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer was sworn in as the country's third chancellor in as many months on Monday, after the fallout from a corruption scandal shook his ruling People's Party.

President Alexander Van der Bellen formally swore Nehammer in at a ceremony at Vienna's Hofburg Palace just after 1 pm local time (1200 GMT).

The previous Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg offered his resignation on Thursday, hours after his predecessor and close ally Sebastian Kurz announced he was resigning as head of the conservative People's Party (OeVP) in the wake of a corruption scandal.

On Friday the OeVP nominated Nehammer, 49, to take over as party head and chancellor.

Kurz's resignation also prompted that of his close confidante Gernot Bluemel as finance minister.

Nehammer's first act has been to conduct a cabinet reshuffle, sending Schallenberg back to his previous post as foreign minister and appointing new finance, interior and education ministers.

The new cabinet members were sworn in along with Nehammer.

The OeVP is hoping its coalition government with the Green party will now be able to move on from the saga surrounding Kurz.

- 'Wunderkind' Kurz's fall - The scandal that brought down Kurz -- who in 2017 became the world's youngest democratically elected head of government at 31 -- erupted in early October.

Prosecutors ordered raids at his office and the finance ministry over allegations that Kurz's inner circle used public money to pay for polls tailored to boost his image and ensure positive coverage in one of the country's biggest tabloids.

Kurz has denied any wrongdoing, saying he hopes to have his day in court to prove his innocence.

Kurz wrested control of the OeVP in 2017 and won two elections.

A hardline anti-immigration stance -- shared by Nehammer -- was key to his success.

However, the OeVP's first coalition collapsed in 2019 when its far-right junior partner became engulfed in a corruption scandal.

That led to early elections in 2019 which Kurz again won, forming a coalition with the Greens.

After stepping down as chancellor in October, he had been widely viewed as biding his time for a political comeback, but announced on Thursday that he was leaving politics to spend more time with his partner and newborn son.

- Difficult winter ahead - In contrast to Kurz, who had concentrated power around himself and a small group of trusted aides, under Nehammer the party's traditionally powerful regional heads are expected to wield more influence.

Born in Vienna, Nehammer worked in the army for several years before becoming a communications adviser.

He became a lawmaker in 2017 and interior minister in January 2020 months before Austria faced its first jihadist attack, which killed four people last November.

He now faces the immediate challenge of steering the country through a difficult winter under the shadow of a fresh wave of the coronavirus.

Austria went back into a partial lockdown on November 22 to combat rising case numbers and pressure on intensive care units.

It was also the first country in the EU to announce it would make vaccination compulsory, with draft legislation for the measure due to be presented this week.

Over the medium term Nehammer will also be hoping to salvage the OeVP's poll ratings.

It has slumped to second place behind the centre-left Social Democrats since the scandal around Kurz broke.

Related Topics

Attack Corruption World Army Scandal Education Interior Minister Vienna Van Circle Austria Money January October November Democrats 2017 2019 2020 Post From Government Cabinet Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Launches Book of ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Launches Book of Mohammad Siddique Musafer "Tra ..

5 minutes ago
 PM launches Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

PM launches Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

5 minutes ago
 Secretary General Receives Morocco’s Ambassador ..

Secretary General Receives Morocco’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent ..

18 minutes ago
 28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 Decem ..

28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 December

21 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir responds to critics over her dance vid ..

Hania Aamir responds to critics over her dance video

24 minutes ago
 Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden ..

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden Jubilee at Israel Pavilion

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.