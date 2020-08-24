UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria To Expel Russian Diplomat Amid 'spy' Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Austria to expel Russian diplomat amid 'spy' report

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Vienna will expel a Russian diplomat, Austria's foreign ministry said Monday, as media reported he had been involved in economic espionage for years.

"We can confirm that a Russian diplomat will be expelled," the ministry said in a statement to AFP, adding his behaviour had violated diplomatic relations.

The ministry declined to give further details.

The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country, adding he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years.

The Russian Embassy in Vienna slammed the expulsion order.

"We are outraged by the authorities' unfounded decision, which is detrimental to constructive relations. We are sure that a corresponding response from Moscow will not be long in coming," it said in a tweet.

Austria has boasted close ties with Russia in recent years.

In 2018, Austria said it would not follow a number of other EU countries in expelling Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain, stressing its neutrality.

Raising eyebrows, former foreign minister Karin Kneissl -- under Austria's previous conservative and far-right coalition government -- invited Russian President Vladmir Putin to her wedding later that year.

Both sides insisted the invitation was a private matter. But widely circulated photos of Kneissl bowing to Putin after their dance raised questions of Austria's neutrality.

In June, a retired Austrian army colonel was jailed for three years after being convicted of spying for Russia.

The 71-year-old who has not been named "betrayed state secrets at the expense of Austria for a foreign secret service", a Salzburg court ruled.

The verdict found he also "deliberately disclosed a military secret".

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Marriage Salzburg Vienna Vladimir Putin Enterprise Austria June September 2018 Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Economic capital of Pakistan is in a shamble: Mian ..

3 minutes ago

Costa Rica reviews UAE’s experience tackling COV ..

8 minutes ago

“Don’t’ compare PTI’s two-years performanc ..

10 minutes ago

With Unrivalled, Affordable Performance the New HU ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

23 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.