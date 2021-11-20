UrduPoint.com

Austria To Impose Partial Lockdown, Mandatory Jabs

Sat 20th November 2021

Austria to impose partial lockdown, mandatory jabs

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Austria on Friday became the first EU country to announce it would make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory and will next week impose a partial lockdown in the face of spiralling infections.

The lockdown, which comes into effect on Monday, constitutes the toughest restrictions introduced in Europe in recent weeks as Covid-19 cases surge continent-wide, fuelled by vaccine resistance.

Austrians will not be allowed to leave home except to go to work, shop for essentials and exercise. The restrictions will initially last 20 days with an evaluation after 10 days, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.

Schools will remain open, although parents have been asked to keep their children at home if possible. Working from home is also recommended.

Vaccination against Covid-19 in the Alpine nation will be mandatory from February 1 next year, Schallenberg said.

So far, the Vatican alone in Europe has imposed a vaccination mandate.

The World Health Organization continues to favour policies that "demonstrate the benefit and safety of vaccines for the greatest possible acceptance of vaccines, rather than imposed mandatory vaccination," spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told reporters in Geneva.

But Schallenberg said: "Despite months of persuasion, we have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated," and that vaccination is the only "exit ticket" out of the pandemic.

Austria has already imposed movement restrictions on those not vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus, ordering them to stay at home since Monday, becoming the first EU country to do so.

But infections have continued to rise. On Friday, a new record of more than 15,800 new cases was recorded in the EU member of nearly nine million people.

