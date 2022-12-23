UrduPoint.com

Austria To Make 5 Demands At EU Summit On Migration

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 01:50 PM

VIENNA,Dec 23(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :- Austria has planned to make five demands at an upcoming EU summit in Brussels that urgently need to be implemented at the EU level, Austrian daily Krone reported.

According to the report, the demands are: - The EU Commission should pay for police operations abroad that serve to combat illegal migration. In addition, it should increasingly support external border countries in border protection, in particular with financial resources for future infrastructure projects (e.g. fence construction on the border from Bulgaria to Türkiye).

- The EU Commission is to have a "Rejection Directive" drawn up – analogous to the Temporary Protection Directive (a temporary protection mechanism including access to the labor market).

- Asylum procedures in safe third countries should be made possible – a model that Denmark and the UK, for example, are pursuing.

- It should be easier to revoke the protection status of persons who have committed crimes.

- The EU Commission is to set up and finance a pilot project for rapid asylum procedures at the EU's external borders.

The Federal government has already taken "several other measures to ensure that the asylum brake is effective and that the asylum pressure on Austria is reduced," Krone quoted an unnamed official from Vienna as saying.

