Austria To Veto Bulgaria, Romania Joining Schengen Area

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Brussels, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Austria on Thursday said it will veto the EU's two poorest members Romania and Bulgaria joining the bloc's Schengen visa-free zone, dashing their decade-long bid.

Decisions on Schengen enlargement have to be taken unanimously.

The EU ministers were expected to approve Croatia joining Schengen, which would expand the area to include 23 of the EU's 27 member states, plus Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

"I will vote today against the Schengen enlargement to Romania and Bulgaria," Austrrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said as he went into a Brussels meeting with EU counterparts.

"I think it is wrong that a system that does not work in many places should be enlarged." Austria, which is experiencing a strong increase in asylum requests, fears that admitting Bulgaria and Romania would increase irregular immigration.

Karner said his country had recorded "over 100,000 illegal border crossings this year".

Europe has taken a harder stance against migration after a massive inflow of asylum-seekers in 2015-2016, when hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled the war in their country.

But reforms demanded by frontline EU states receiving the inflows -- Italy, Spain, Malta and Greece -- have stalled, with some other EU countries -- including Austria, the Netherlands, Hungary and Poland -- reluctant to share hosting duties on a systematic scale.

The European Commission has stepped up efforts to make source countries of irregular migrants -- especially those with a high proportion trying to enter Europe for economic reasons rather than persecution -- take back their deported citizens.

