Austria TV host steps aside over harassment claims

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Vienna, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :A prominent Austrian tabloid publisher said Friday he would step back from hosting his popular nightly show as he contests allegations of sexual harassment from two former colleagues.

Two women who used to work at Wolfgang Fellner's Oesterreich media group, which publishes a tabloid and runs the oe24 online tv channel, have accused the 66-year-old of sexually harassing them.

Fellner has denied all accusations.

However on Friday he said his son and a political journalist for the Oesterreich group would jointly take over his nightly "Fellner! Live" show, which features interviews with public figures.

"Regardless of the fact that so far not a single accusation of sexual assault has been proven in court... I choose the route of a voluntary leave of absence," Fellner said in a statement.

He added he wanted to keep his company -- which has commissioned an auditing firm to investigate the allegations -- "away from any damage that could result from unjustified prejudice".

Several Austrian politicians had planned to announce a boycott of the show, refusing to participate in interviews, according to media reports, but the plan was cancelled after Fellner said he would step aside.

Former oe24 presenter Raphaela Scharf has filed a lawsuit over her dismissal in 2019, saying she was fired after she accused Fellner of sexual harassment.

Scharf claims Fellner tried to kiss her against her will and touch her hip and bottom at a photo shoot.

She also accuses him of making lewd comments and intimidation.

Another woman, who freelanced at Oesterreich and is a witness in Scharf's case, also accuses the media tycoon of sexual harassment, including touching her bottom.

Fellner is seeking court injunctions against both women to stop them from making the accusations.

