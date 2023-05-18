UrduPoint.com

Austria Unveils New Relief Package To Combat High Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 11:21 AM

Austria unveils new relief package to combat high inflation

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Austrian government on Wednesday announced a new relief package worth 500 million Euros (542 million U.S. Dollars), to help vulnerable citizens cope with high inflation.

Families with children will particularly benefit from the aid package, the government has underlined, with those on unemployment benefits and social assistance receiving an additional 60 euros per child each month until the end of 2024.

This monthly payment also applies to single parents who earn less than 2,000 euros per month, according to Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Austria's Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch told a press conference on Wednesday that families with children, particularly single mothers, are most affected by inflation.

Also on Wednesday, Statistics Austria said that inflation in Austria rose from 9.2 percent in March to 9.7 percent in April, due to continued price increases for food, rents, and household energy. The central European country's inflation has remained high despite falling energy prices in recent months.

According to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), annual inflation in Austria stood at 9.6 percent in April, well above the EU average of 7 percent. (1 euro= 1.08 U.S. Dollar)

Related Topics

Dollar European Union Price Austria March April From Government Million

Recent Stories

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

13 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

18 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.