Austria unveils new relief package to combat high inflation

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Austrian government on Wednesday announced a new relief package worth 500 million Euros (542 million U.S. Dollars), to help vulnerable citizens cope with high inflation.

Families with children will particularly benefit from the aid package, the government has underlined, with those on unemployment benefits and social assistance receiving an additional 60 euros per child each month until the end of 2024.

This monthly payment also applies to single parents who earn less than 2,000 euros per month, according to Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Austria's Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch told a press conference on Wednesday that families with children, particularly single mothers, are most affected by inflation.

Also on Wednesday, Statistics Austria said that inflation in Austria rose from 9.2 percent in March to 9.7 percent in April, due to continued price increases for food, rents, and household energy. The central European country's inflation has remained high despite falling energy prices in recent months.

According to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), annual inflation in Austria stood at 9.6 percent in April, well above the EU average of 7 percent. (1 euro= 1.08 U.S. Dollar)