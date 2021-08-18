UrduPoint.com

Austria Wants EU To Set Up 'deportation Centres' For Afghans

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Austria wants EU to set up 'deportation centres' for Afghans

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Austria's interior minister said Wednesday he would lobby the EU to help set up "deportation centres" in countries neighbouring Afghanistan to take in Afghans deported from Europe.

Austria has insisted it wants to continue to deport Afghans whose asylum claims have been rejected or who have been found guilty of crimes and to discourage refugees fleeing the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to come to Europe.

"It is important... that it continues to be possible to deport violent asylum seekers or refugees, so we need these deportation centres," Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told reporters before meeting his EU counterparts.

Austria under conservative Sebastian Kurz has a hardline stance on migration, at odds with the chancellor's current coalition partner, the Greens.

The Taliban seized Kabul on Sunday, taking power again in Afghanistan after two decades of war and sparking huge concerns globally about their brutal human rights record.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Europe Interior Minister Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agen ..

Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night ..

9 minutes ago
 India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism o ..

India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism of Maharaja Ranjit’s statute ..

15 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenis ..

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, as well as the C ..

29 minutes ago
 PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end ..

PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end violence against women

39 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

50 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.