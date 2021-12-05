(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Austria's ski jumping team took a massive victory in Saturday's contest in the men's Large Hill Team event of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisla, Poland on Saturday.

In the first round the athletes had to jump in the difficult conditions as the wind made their challenge even harder. The Austrians proved to be the best in such circumstances. Manuel Fettner (jump of 121 meters), Jan Hoerl (134.5m), Daniel Huber (116m) and Stefan Kraft (122m) earned a total of 412.

1 points to sit in first place before the final round.

Poland was placed second with 3.4 points behind. The Slovenes were third, while the Americans crashed out of the competition.

Austria defended the first place as the ski jumpers coached by Andreas Widholzl turned out to be better than the second Germany by 0.3 points. It was Stefan Kraft who led his team to the victory as in the crucial moment he jumped 126 meters, while for Germany Karl Geiger's jump of 125m was deciding to secure the second position.