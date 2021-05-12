UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Chancellor Kurz Probed Over Lying To MPs

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Austrian chancellor Kurz probed over lying to MPs

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Austria's Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday that he was being investigated over possible false statements to a parliamentary committee probing corruption, in the latest headache for the conservative chancellor.

"I wish to inform you that... prosecutors have opened an investigation against the head of my office," Bernhard Bonelli, "and against me", Kurz told reporters before a cabinet meeting.

Kurz denied any wrongdoing, saying: "I always answered all (the committee's) questions truthfully." Prosecutors confirmed in an email to AFP that the investigation had been opened after several complaints were made to them.

The offence of lying under oath carries a prison term of up to three years.

Opposition parties responded to Wednesday's news by calling Kurz's position into question, but the 34-year-old insisted the investigation would have no impact on his work and that he would not resign.

The investigation comes after the opposition Social Democrats (SPOe) and NEOS parties accused Kurz of not telling truth in front of the committee of MPs, who are investigating the fallout from the so-called "Ibizagate" scandal that brought down Kurz's previous government in 2019.

Kurz's then vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache from the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) had to resign after a video emerged showing him in a luxury villa in Ibiza offering favours to a woman he thought was a Russian oligarch's niece, in exchange for election campaign support.

The parliamentary committee looking into the scandal has since broadened its focus to include other accusations of wrongdoing, including by politicians from Kurz's People's Party (OeVP).

- 'You get everything you want' - The investigation announced on Wednesday is linked to statements Kurz gave to the committee last year, in which he denied having had any influence over the appointment of the head of the OeBAG state holding company, Thomas Schmid.

However, in recent months text messages between Kurz and Schmid have come to light appearing to suggest that the two men did indeed discuss Schmid's appointment and the filling of OeBAG's advisory board.

In one of them Kurz wrote to Schmid: "You get everything you want", adding several "kiss" emoticons, to which Schmid replied: "I'm so happy :-))) I love my chancellor".

Kurz said on Wednesday that he had been well aware that he was answering the parliamentary committee's questions under oath and had replied truthfully.

He said it was difficult to "remember every single date, every single conversation, every part of every sentence" with "things you thought weren't important at the time".

The latest investigation comes as the OeVP's party financing and other practices have increasingly come under the spotlight.

In February, the home of OeVP finance minister and Kurz ally Gernot Bluemel was raided as part of a separate probe into possible party financing offences.

At the time Kurz publicly criticised that raid and suggested changes were needed with the way prosecutors operated.

That provoked an outcry from sections of the judiciary and accusations of a lack of respect for the rule of law.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Scandal Exchange Russia Company February Democrats Women 2019 All From Government Cabinet Opposition Love

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

19 minutes ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

49 minutes ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

45 minutes ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

45 minutes ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.