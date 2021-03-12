Austrian chancellor says some EU states have 'secret' vaccine contracts

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday suggested that some European countries may have signed "secret contracts" with vaccine companies to receive more jabs than they were entitled to based on EU rules.

EU members have agreed that vaccines should be distributed among countries based on population size, but Kurz said that after comparing total procurement between member states, it became clear that "deliveries do not follow the per capita quota system".

"There are clues that point to so-called bazaars where additional agreements between member states and pharmaceutical companies were made," Kurz said, adding that some members appear to be receiving higher vaccine deliveries per capita than other countries.