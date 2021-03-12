UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Chancellor Says Some EU States Have 'secret' Vaccine Contracts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Austrian chancellor says some EU states have 'secret' vaccine contracts

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday suggested that some European countries may have signed "secret contracts" with vaccine companies to receive more jabs than they were entitled to based on EU rules.

EU members have agreed that vaccines should be distributed among countries based on population size, but Kurz said that after comparing total procurement between member states, it became clear that "deliveries do not follow the per capita quota system".

"There are clues that point to so-called bazaars where additional agreements between member states and pharmaceutical companies were made," Kurz said, adding that some members appear to be receiving higher vaccine deliveries per capita than other countries.

Related Topics

May

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

11 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

13 minutes ago

PTI's candidate Sadiq Sanjrani elected as Senate C ..

15 minutes ago

National Cricket’s Chief Selector shares the rea ..

25 minutes ago

55,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.