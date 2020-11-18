UrduPoint.com
Austrian Charged With Abusing 22 Young Boys

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Austrian charged with abusing 22 young boys

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A 27-year-old Austrian man has been charged with sexually assaulting 22 people, a regional court said Tuesday, while local media said he had singled out his underage victims on Facebook.

"The accused was arrested and placed in preventive custody on May 13," Andrea Humer, the vice-president of the court in Sankt-Poelten, west of Vienna, told AFP.

"The charges relating to acts against 22 victims are legally in force, but there is no trial date yet," she added.

Citing a final police report, press outlets said the man was originally from Amstetten in central Austria, and had been contacting boys aged between 11 and 17 on Facebook since 2014.

He offered them money or valuables if they agreed to film themselves or meet him.

"The young man allegedly then committed the sexual assaults in his flat and his car, but also in wooded areas," news agency APA reported, adding that he had contacted a total of 52 boys.

